Rocky Mountain Sports Park moved to new location, name changed to Colorado National Sports Park

Public-Private Partnership Creates Game-Changer for Windsor, Colorado National Sports Park

Windsor’s Diamond Valley Sports Complex could get a makeover that will take it from three ballfields, a playground and a concession stand, and potentially transform it into a year-round sports tourism destination expected to bolster the local economy.

Executives from the Colorado National Sports Park, formerly Rocky Mountain Sports Park, recently approached the Town of Windsor with a new development proposal and project improvements that outlined plans to bring world-class sports fields to an area zoned for industrial use. The public-private partnership would potentially save the town millions of dollars over the course of the next 20 years.

CNSP cited lack of infrastructure and other logistics for the change in location.

“We’re essentially working on a public-private partnership that allows Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department to use the land for its programs, but the cost of developing state-of-the-art facilities would be absorbed by CNSP as it works to build their commercial project,” explained Windsor Town Manager Shane Hale.

To date, the Town of Windsor invested nearly $4.5 million in capital at the Diamond Valley site and was scheduled to invest an additional $4.1 million in 2019 to expand athletic field space. The additional investment would have increased site maintenance costs for the town.

Windsor’s original master plan—which was developed through a public input process—would remain the backbone of the project. Plus, the town would retain use of its fields for programming in perpetuity.

According to the proposal, CNSP would complete two multi-use sports fields in accordance with the town’s master plan for the property by March 2020.

Additionally, if CNSP fails to operate the property for outdoor youth athletic activity through 2038, the property would be forfeited back to the town. After 2038, outdoor youth athletic activity may be discontinued, but only with 3 years’ advance notice to the town and subject to the town’s priority right to buy the property back at an appraised value.

CNSP says it will release a new master plan in the coming months. Information will be released as it becomes available.

For more information about the Town of Windsor, visit windsorgov.com.

About the Colorado National Sports Park

Rocky Mountain Sports Park, LLC became Colorado National Sports Park in 2018 with an intent to become Colorado’s premier sports tourism destination. The project is built under the premise of hosting tournaments that give young athletes bragging rights, a taste of the big lights, and an experience they will never forget.

About the Town of Windsor

The Town of Windsor is a rapidly growing community located in the heart of northern Colorado and situated between the mountains and plains. With nearly 30,000 residents, Windsor is home to 300 acres of parks and nearly 400 acres of public open space. Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department serves the community with award-winning sports and recreational programming.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

CNSP’s proposal creates a public-private partnership that marries the Town of Windsor’s master plan for the Diamond Valley Sports Park area with their improved business model. Developers intend to retain and improve the town’s master plan for the Diamond Valley property.

The proposal places the CNSP complex in an area zoned for industrial use and away from residential houses.

Previous project plans required the town to develop costly infrastructure including extended sewer service to the Harmony Road/Highway 257 intersection. The current proposal taps into existing infrastructure.

According to the proposal, CNSP guarantees in perpetuity the town’s priority use of the existing ballfields and two new multi-purpose fields for town recreational programing. Additionally, the town has the ability to utilize additional fields as its programs grow.

If CNSP fails to complete the Phase One Improvements by March 2020, the property is forfeited back to the Town of Windsor. Phase One Improvements would start this winter, when CNSP begins to build two 600 ft. X 600 ft. synthetic turf multi-purpose fields. A standard football field is 360 ft. X 160 ft. The three existing ballfields will remain.

If CNSP fails to operate the property for outdoor youth athletic activity through 2038, the property is forfeited back to the Town of Windsor. After 2038, outdoor youth athletic activity may be discontinued, but only with 3 years’ advance notice to Windsor town officials and subject to the town’s priority right to buy the property back at fair market value.

To date, the Town of Windsor has invested $4,430,698 in capital at Diamond Valley and is scheduled to invest an additional $4.1 million in 2019-20 to expand athletic field space.

Currently the town spends in excess of $83,000 to operate and maintain the Diamond Valley Sports Complex. This amount would increase with the $4.1 million planned expansion in 2019-20. CNSP’s conversion to synthetic turf for the multi-purpose fields will reduce annual maintenance costs while the town retains use for athletic programming.

In addition to multi-purpose and ball fields, CNSP would have the right to bring other uses to the property including lodging, adventure recreation and retail.

Town Board First Reading of Ordinance happens Monday, Sept. 10, with the second Reading of Ordinance taking place Monday, Sept. 24.

