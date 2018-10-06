Rotary Club of Fort Collins Seeking 2018 Grant Applications

Kathy Nicol, Chair, Community Grants Committee, Rotary Club of Fort Collins

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins plans to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations located in the Fort Collins area. Grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the category will be Health and Welfare Programs. Key dates: 1) We will begin accepting applications on the day of the Press Release, October 1, 2018, and 2) Application due date is November 16, 2018, and 3) Grant awards will be made starting December 19, 2018.

Complete details of the grant program, eligibility criteria, application requirements, grant categories, submission instructions, and submission dates for each category may be found at http://rotarycluboffortcollins.org/Page/community-grants. The Community Grants Committee will favor innovative projects that address local needs. Grants may be used for special projects or services that include capital items. Grants cannot be used to retire debt, for general operating expenses, to assist specific individuals or to duplicate an established project in the community. Please provide detailed information about any volunteer activities related to your grant application project so that we may consider the recruitment of Rotary Club of Fort Collins members as volunteers. Published materials related to a grant award project (magazines, flyers, brochures, booklets, etc.) should be imprinted with the Rotary International Gear Symbol logo and should acknowledge support from the Rotary Club of Fort Collins. Organizations receiving grant awards will be asked to submit a grant award project report six months after the grant award. The Community Grants Committee will evaluate grant applications and submit grant award recommendations to the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Board of Directors for final approval.

Completed applications for Health and Welfare Program Grants must be submitted in electronic pdf format by email to: kcnicol@comcast.net by 5:00 p.m., on Friday, November 16, 2018. Grant recipients in the Health and Welfare Programs category will be notified in December, 2018, and checks will be distributed at Rotary Club of Fort Collins Wednesday noon lunch meetings on and after December 19, 2018.

