Rotary Club of Fort Collins Seeks 2020 Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins (RCFC) plans to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations located in the Fort Collins area. Grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly. For the first quarter of 2020, the category will be Arts and Culture Programs. The club began accepting applications on January 2, 2020. The application due date is February 21, 2020. Grant awards will be made starting April, 2020.

Complete details of the grant program, eligibility criteria, application requirements, grant categories, submission instructions, and submission dates for each category may be found at http://rotarycluboffortcollins.org/Page/community-grants. The Community Grants Committee will favor innovative projects that address local needs and contain an active volunteer service opportunity for RCFC members.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Grants may be used for special projects or services that include capital items. Grants cannot be used to retire debt, for general operating expenses, to assist specific individuals or to duplicate an established project in the community.

Organizations receiving grant awards will be asked to submit a grant award project report six months after the grant award. The Community Grants Committee will evaluate grant applications and submit grant award recommendations to the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Board of Directors for final approval.

Completed applications for Arts and Culture Program Grants must be submitted in electronic pdf format by email to: grants@rotarycluboffortcollins.org by 5:00 p.m., on Friday, February 21, 2020. Grant recipients in the Arts and Culture Programs category will be notified in early March, 2020, and checks will be distributed at Rotary Club of Fort Collins Wednesday noon lunch meetings during April, 2020.