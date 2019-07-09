Something magical and loud happened in May, across the country and in Northern Colorado. The Mayor of Loveland, Jacki Marsh, again rode across country on a motorcycle. Jacki took part in the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle ride of its kind, all to support the mission (POW/MIA).

Why would someone do this? Through the heat and cold and rain and tornadoes, riding hundreds of miles each day, for what?

Run for the Wall: We ride for those who can’t

The largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle ride of its kind, all to support the mission to promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”

Mayor Jacki Marsh has always been passionate about supporting Veterans and their families. Growing up, watching Vietnam Veterans come home and not be supported, forever impacted Marsh. So, when she heard about this enormous and loud and important event on the weekly Saturday morning Veteran’s breakfasts that she frequents, she knew that she had to make it happen.

So, she jumped on the back of a bike in Pueblo, Colorado.

Last year, in 2018. Marsh did part of the ride, running from Pueblo, Colorado to Goodland, Kansas. This year, with more planning and more knowledge of the event, she did the entire ride, beginning in Ontario, California, and ending at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. That’s a 10 day trek on a motorcycle, across the entire country, with roughly 1,600 riders participating amongst 3 routes. It’s an enormous display of gratitude and sacrifice, culminating with a ceremony at the “Wall”.

It’s all powerful, but from an observer’s perspective, watching Jacki’s journey unfold on social media was highlighted by the dozens of stops and detours that she made along the way. Spending time with veterans at community dinners, visiting other War Memorials, and speaking with kids, was all important, all showing Jacki and the other riders the importance of each and every conversation. The stories of what different vets from different wars experienced after coming home was beautiful and heartbreaking. That’s why this experience matters.

In Mayor Jacki Marsh’s own words:

“The men and women we send to battle are our daughters, our sons, our sisters, our brothers, our family members, our neighbors, our farm kids, our football heroes, our track stars, our baseball & softball champions, our friends. The fallen are our nation’s treasure and we must never forget their sacrifice and that those who knew them grieve today and every day. I give my thanks to all who served and who serve today. I cry for those who were killed, those who remain missing in action, those who were, and possibly still are, prisoners of war and I pray for their families and their friends. I offer my support to those who suffer from their service to our Country and I say, Thank You and Welcome Home.”

If you’re interested in supporting or joining the 2020 ride, check out the website: www.runforthewall.org