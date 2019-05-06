Safe Routes to School Celebrates National Bike to School Day

Kids, air up those tires and grab your helmet because Wednesday, May 8, is National Bike to School Day.

The City of Fort Collins, Poudre School District (PSD) and local K-12 students will celebrate the eighth annual National Bike to School Day. Several Fort Collins schools, including Lesher Middle School, Blevins Middle School and Rocky Mountain High School, will extend the celebration, calling May 6–10 “Bike Week.”

“I used to ride my bike to school, and I am thrilled that now we can impart that gift to the next generation, said Mayor Wade Troxell. “A community where children can safely ride bikes, not just to school, but all over town is a priority for me and the City as a whole.”

National Bike to School Day and Bike Week

National Bike to School Day and Bike Week provide an opportunity for schools across the nation to join in celebrating active transportation and the benefits to children’s health, academic achievement, and the environment. Local schools encourage students to bike to school with activities such as free breakfast for bikers, bike parades, bike trains, bike rodeos, and bike festivals.

“We are seeing more and more kids participating in National Bike to School Day, and the fact that we have a Bike Week at many schools shows just how bike-crazy Fort Collins really is,” said Nancy Nichols, Safe Routes to School coordinator for the City.

Safe Routes to School is a nationwide initiative to increase the number of students safely walking and bicycling to school. Kids who walk, bike, or take a bus to school generally get more exercise and do better in school both academically and behavioral. It’s also good for the environment by producing fewer emissions when students are not driven to school by their parents. On top of that, it’s safer for those who bike or walk when fewer people drive cars in school areas during the school day.

Register for National Bike to School Day at walkbiketoschool.org . For more information, check out fcgov.com/saferoutes or call 970.416.2357.

Help ensure your kids arrive at school safely by finding them a safe route. Find helpful tips and a route-finding map at fcgov.com/saferoutes/choose-safe-route.