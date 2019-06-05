Wellington was PROUD to celebrate Sage Homes Boys & Girls Club of Wellington Grand Opening this past Friday, May 31st, 2019. The Wellington Chamber provided a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in celebration of their new Club!!
For more than 30 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County have offered safe and positive out-of-school environments for young people. Their Clubs are staffed with trained, adult professionals implementing dynamic and diverse programming to youth when they are most vulnerable and least supervised. Boys & Girls Clubs create places of hope and opportunity where every young person can be successful. Their affordable $20 annual membership fee is to ensure that every child has a safe, fun and enriching place to go when they need it the most.
For the past 25 years, the Boys & Girls Club in Wellington has been operating out of a 2,000 square foot renovated park shelter inside the Town Park. While this space has allowed them to serve hundreds of youth, they have outgrown it. With the help of Sage Homes, LLC and other gracious donors, they are so excited to be opening their new Club! This new space will allow them to serve more than 100 youth per day and features a gym, cafeteria area, and dedicated rooms for art, technology, teen programming, and more. Thanks to their affiliation with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, they can implement a programming strategy that has been tested and proven effective for over 100 years. The foundation of this strategy comprised of the five key elements for positive youth development:
To learn more about Sage Homes Boys & Girls Club of Wellington, programs, to volunteer or to donate, please visit https://www.
