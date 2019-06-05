Wellington was PROUD to celebrate Sage Homes Boys & Girls Club of Wellington Grand Opening this past Friday, May 31st, 2019. The Wellington Chamber provided a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in celebration of their new Club!!

For more than 30 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County have offered safe and positive out-of-school environments for young people. Their Clubs are staffed with trained, adult professionals implementing dynamic and diverse programming to youth when they are most vulnerable and least supervised. Boys & Girls Clubs create places of hope and opportunity where every young person can be successful. Their affordable $20 annual membership fee is to ensure that every child has a safe, fun and enriching place to go when they need it the most.