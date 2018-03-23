Saint Joseph Catholic School names new principal

Fort Collins—The Office of Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Denver and Saint Joseph Catholic Church have appointed Nick Blanco as the new principal of Saint Joseph Catholic School.

“I am honored to continue my leadership at this amazing school,” said Blanco. “It is a true privilege to come to work every day and spend time in an atmosphere that is deeply committed to the education and formation of young people. The fact that I have the opportunity to work with an outstanding teaching staff, wonderful students, and supportive school community makes it all the better.”

According to Fr. Simon Kalonga, pastor of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and School, Blanco was chosen from a national pool of candidates for his outstanding reputation as an educator and strong leadership abilities. “We are looking forward to working with Mr. Blanco in the years to come,” said Fr. Simon. “He is committed to the mission of Catholic education and dedicated to the excellence of Saint Joseph Catholic School.”

Blanco has been teaching in Northern Colorado since 2005, including eighth grade at Saint Joseph Catholic School. He is a Colorado State University alumnus and holds a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education. He will receive his master’s in educational leadership in May.

In addition to his background in teaching, he served four years in the Marine Corps, both stateside and abroad, and worked at the Blanco Law Office.

Blanco and his wife, Susan, have two children. When not working, he enjoys spending time with family and is an avid fly fisherman.

Saint Joseph Catholic School has been serving the needs of families and children throughout Northern Colorado with a faith-based curriculum for the past 91 years. It is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and offers an environment where students can achieve academic excellence as well as maintain Catholic morals and values.

For more information, call 970-484-1171.