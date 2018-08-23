Salmonella Outbreak in Larimer County

Katie O’Donnell, Public Information Officer

Fort Collins, CO – The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella illness at La Luz Mexican Restaurant in Old Town Fort Collins. As of August 21, there are six confirmed cases with additional cases pending investigation and testing. Some of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

La Luz has been proactive in collaborating with the Health Department to try and identify the source of the outbreak. La Luz is primarily concerned with the safety of its customers and integrity of its food supply and wants to prevent any further illness as best they can. Out of concern for its customers and employees, La Luz has voluntarily closed until more is known about the outbreak.

Salmonella are bacteria that can cause infections affecting the intestinal tract, urinary tract, bloodstream or other body tissues. Salmonella is often spread to people through food consumption. The bacteria can be found in many food items including raw meats, eggs, produce. Salmonella can be spread through people who are sick who handle food. Some people who are infected are asymptomatic and can spread the infection unknowingly.

Symptoms may include, diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, vomiting and bloody stool. Symptoms typically appear 6-72 hours after eating contaminated food and will usually last for 4 to 7 days. In severe cases, the symptoms may last longer or require hospitalization.

The public can report concerns or illnesses regarding this situation at larimer.org/sick. Information about Salmonella can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html