Avo’s presents Salsa for Seeds on May 17 to support the Southern Rockies Seed Network

John Giordanengo – Executive Director, Southern Rockies Seed Network

Join Manabi Salsa Band and an incredible dance crowd at Avogadro’s Number in Fort Collins on May 17th to help grow the Southern Rockies Seed Network. Enjoy great food, local beer, and soulful salsa sounds while helping improve the diversity and resilience of natural habitats in the Southern Rockies. Through the strategic engagement of public and private partners, volunteer activities, and pooling resources in our region, we are forging long-term solutions that provide lasting impacts for plants and wildlife from the peaks to the prairies, and all the spaces in between that we call home.

Please bring a check or cash for the paddle raiser and opportunity drawing tickets, and help us reach our goal of raising $10,000 for the night.

100% of proceeds will sustain our minimal staffing, support volunteer events, keep our lights on, and expand our ability to develop quality native plants.

When: May 17, 2018: 5:30 to 10:00pm

Where: Avogadro’s Number, 605 Mason Street, Fort Collins, CO

Cost: $20 at the door or online (www.southernrockiesseed.org/news). Students $10 with a valid ID. Kids under 15 free.

For more information, go to: www.southernrockiesseed.org