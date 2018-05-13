Sandy Scott, Grand Dame of the Governor’s Show in Loveland

Theresa Rose, North Forty News

Sandy Scott is a familiar name in Fort Collins. A resident for many years, the award-winning sculptress had her studio in the old cherry factory at the corner of Gregory Road and Highway 1. Now a resident of Lander, Wyoming, Ms. Scott also keeps a studio in Cherokee Park. A featured sculptor at Columbine Gallery in Loveland, she praises the city for having been at the forefront of the arts in this area. This year, she has been named as one of the Legacy artists, having participated in previous Governor’s Art Shows and been instrumental in the success and longevity of the show.

The awards she has earned are almost too numerous to mention but recent major awards are: The National Sculpture Society 2015 and 2017 Marilyn Newmark Memorial Award for realistic sculpture in the classical tradition; The National Sculpture Society 2016 Agop Agopoff Memorial Prize for Classical Sculpture; and Society of Animal Artists Award of Excellence.

Ms. Scott credits John Kinkade, Executive Director of the National Sculptors’ Guild at Columbine Gallery, and Principal/Co-Owner of JKDesigns, Inc. for his contribution to her success. Through Mr. Kinkade, she was able to land a commission for a 14 foot bronze casting of an eagle, entitled, Rock of Liberty. She also credits Tommy O’Gorman, owner of Bronze Services of Loveland for the exceptional quality of their work.