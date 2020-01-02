Santa Cops of Weld County Annual Toy Drive Collects Gifts Now Through Jan. 9

Windsor News by Town of Windsor

Join the Windsor Police Department as they participate in Santa Cops of Weld County’s annual holiday toy drive to support families facing financial difficulties.

Santa Cops of Weld County was founded in 1986 by the Greeley Police Department and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The organization works to provide toys to children in Weld County unlikely to receive anything for the holidays, as well as to improve relationships between police and the communities they serve. Families are referred to the program by law enforcement agencies, Weld County schools, Weld County Probation and the Weld County Department of Human Services. Each year, Santa Cops of Weld County gives over 5,000 gifts, thanks to community generosity and participation.

The Windsor Police Department encourages the community to bring gifts — new, unwrapped, and in the original packaging — to the designated drop-off containers at the following locations, now through January 9.

Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St.

Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St.

Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.

Grandview Elementary School, 1583 Grand Ave.

Mountain View Elementary School, 810 3rd St.

Skyview Elementary School, 1000 Stone Mountain Dr.

Tozer Elementary School, 501 Oak St.

Windsor Charter Academy School, 680 Academy Ct.

Windsor Charter Academy School (Middle and High), 810 Automation Dr.

Windsor Middle School, 900 Main St.

Windsor High School, 1100 Main St.

Monetary gifts to the program can be made year-round by texting “SANTA” to 707070 or sending a check payable to Santa Cops of Weld County to:

Santa Cops of Weld County, 2875 W 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

For more information, contact the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6400 or visit greeleypd.com/santa-cops.