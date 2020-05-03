Say ‘Thank You’ – North Forty News Readers Respond

North Forty News has committed to publishing thank you messages to the first responders and essential workers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe and our economy going.

You wear masks every day, not for your protection, but ours. You have made sacrifices beyond your call of duty. You put your lives on the line to make sure we are safe. From our family to yours, THANK YOU!

-The Howerton’s

Thank you for all you are doing to try to get our lives back to “normal”. You are truly angels to me.

-Julie Kramer

You all are doing your best to control the impact and spread of this disease. Stay strong and know I appreciate you. I trust others do as well.

-Karen Erickson

