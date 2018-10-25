Scare Away Hunger at the Promenade Shops’ annual Halloween on the Promenade Event

Tiffany Villavicencio

Loveland, CO – October 22, 2018 – The Promenade Shops at Centerra continues their commitment to making a difference at their tenth-annual Halloween on the Promenade festival by scaring away hunger. In addition to all of the great activities their event is known for, they will collect donations for KidsPak, a hunger relief program benefitting children in the Thompson School District.

Halloween on the Promenade will take place this Sunday, October 28th from noon to 3:00pm in front of Rock Bottom and Best Buy. The event will include horse-drawn hay rides, dog-costume contest, games, activity stations, goody bags for kids in costumes and a pumpkin patch, all while supplies last. Be sure to bring your camera to take pictures of your little superheroes and princesses at the photo areas.

To help scare away hunger, cash donations and non-perishable food donations will be accepted during this event at the KidsPak booth. They are requesting donations of the following items:

Mac & Cheese (7oz)

Spaghetti (1 lb)

Canned Tuna or Chicken (in water)

Mandarin Oranges Fruit Cups (4-pack)

A dog costume contest, hosted by D.O.G.S. will begin at 1:00pm at the DJ booth and will award prizes for the best costumes.

Door prizes will be awarded at the event and will include center-wide gift cards for The Promenade Shops at Centerra and a variety of prizes from our stores. All of the days’ activities are free while supplies last. For additional information on Halloween on the Promenade, please call The Promenade Shops at Centerra Management Office at 970-461-1285.

Please be sure to mark your calendar for the above event as The Promenade Shops at Centerra does not host trick-or-treating on October 31.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.