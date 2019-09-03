Scenic Mountain Festival a Free Blast of Fun for All

By Leisa Taylor

taylorsle@msn.com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

RCVFD Board Secretary

970-493-1236

Forty years ago, a fun and family-oriented Mountain Festival was hosted by the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD). This year’s Festival, from 10-4 pm Saturday, Sept 7, is as popular and exciting as ever.

On a beautiful mountain meadow, just northwest of Fort Collins, the Rist Canyon Mountain Festival is held across from RCVFD Station 1, 11835 Rist Canyon Road. Both admission and parking are free.

Highlights include the ever-popular huge book sale, live music, and entertainment, bake sale, plant sale, silent auction, unique arts and crafts from local artisans, the old-fashioned dunk tank, food and drink vendors, and free ice cream!

Highlights for youth include tractor hayrides, Smokey Bear, farm animals, kids’ activities, fire trucks, and a life-flight helicopter. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, CSU Master Gardeners, Wolf Sanctuary, Girl Scouts, and Larimer County Humane Society are just a few of the participating organizations.

Funds raised from the Mountain Festival are vital for the financial operations of the all-volunteer, 100% donation-based fire department. RCVFD provides fire, medical, and emergency services to over 100 square miles. For more information, visit rcvfd.org.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to RCVFD Treasurer, PO Box 2, Bellvue, CO 80512 or made by PayPal or credit card at www.RCVFD.org. RCVFD is also a participant in the Amazon Smile and King Soopers Community Card programs.