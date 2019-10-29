School start times

PSD schools will start two hours later than normal Wednesday, Oct. 30 due to severe weather and road conditions.

Safety is a top priority in PSD, and our intent is to give families, students, and staff additional time to get to school. A two-hour delay also supports the efforts of our partners at the City of Fort Collins, as their teams clear the streets and make them as safe as possible.

– Bus pick up times: Buses will pick up students at bus stops 2 hours later than the regular schedule. Road conditions may increase travel time for buses and students may have a longer wait time at bus stops.

– Drop off and arrival times: Students who walk to school, are dropped off or who drive should arrive 2 hours later than regular arrival times. Please do not arrive earlier.

– Kindergarten and Early Childhood programs: Morning-only kindergarten and Early Childhood programs are cancelled during a delayed start schedule. Afternoon kindergarten and Early Childhood programs follow normal schedules. Full-day kindergarten and Early Childhood programs start 2 hours later than normal and release on time.

– Before- and after-school childcare: B.A.S.E. Camp will open at the normal time for students who attend the program.

– School dismissal times: Schools will dismiss students at normal times. Bus drop-off times in neighborhoods and parent pick-up times at schools will also be on regular schedule.

– Breakfast: Breakfast will not be served.

– FRCC and CSU: High school students who attend classes at Front Range Community College or Colorado State University should check with the college to determine if classes are in session.

– Futures Lab: Morning classes at Futures Lab are cancelled Wednesday, Oct.30.