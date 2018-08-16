Science, Space Exploration, and Sci-fi Feature Prominently at 2018 Fort Collins Comic Con, August 25-26

Katie Auman

Popular family event returns with special guests, cosplay catwalk, gaming rooms, kid-friendly activities, artists and vendors, and more at the Northside Aztlan Community Center

Fort Collins Comic Con returns for its fourth year with more than 3,500 comic book aficionados, cosplayers, illustrators, artisans, and general pop-culture enthusiasts expected to pass through the doors. This year’s Con runs from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., August 25-26, at the Northside Aztlan Community Center in Fort Collins and features a variety of space scientists, astronomers, sci-fi experts, comic book creators, animators, and game developers.

“We’re excited to bring more science and science fiction to this year’s event with presenters from Ball Aerospace and other organizations talking about everything from careers in astronomy and space science to spacetime in science fiction,” explains co-founder Nick Armstrong. “It’s a great way to blend storytelling, education, pop culture, and geek fandoms.”

Also new this year is the opportunity for attendees to purchase a VIP Badge that gets them into the Con both days and also grants admission to official partner events. Fort Collins Comic Con has partnered with Colorado Pops Orchestra’s for their Symphonic Superhero performance on Friday night at the University Center for the Arts and with The Lyric to offer a VIP Badge-only special movie screening on Saturday evening.

All badges can be purchased online at FoCoComicCon.com while supplies last.

Early Bird pricing for teens and adults $20 Teens and adults at the door $25

Young fans ages 5-12 $10 Geeks under age 5 Free

VIP Badge for ages 13 and up $60

As with past Comic Cons, this year’s event will feature a variety of special guest appearances. Among the scheduled guests are:

• Matt Brundage, illustrator, animator, sculptor (Batman, Wonder Woman, Simpsons)

• Rob Davis, artist and illustrator (Robyn of Sherwood, Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective)

• Val Hochberg, comic creator (Mystery Babylon series with the adventures of Kick Girl)

• Dr. Erin Macdonald, physicist and science fiction media consultant

• Carolyn Collins Petersen, award-winning science writer and CEO of Loch Ness Productions

• Gordon Purcell, artist (Star Trek, Stargate Atlantis, Black Enchantress)

To kick off the Comic Con weekend, Poudre River Libraries will again host a free Teen Nerd Prom for attendees ages 12-18. The evening event takes place Friday, August 24 at Old Town Library. Anyone planning to attend must register for a free admission ticket on the Fort Collins Comic Con website. Space is limited.

“We’ve worked hard to capture the excitement and activities of a larger Con experience and present it in a local, family-friendly way that appeals to both the veteran Con-goer and the first time attendee,” says Armstrong.

In its first three years, FoCo Comic Con raised $75,000 – through badge sales, donations, and lead-up events like the Kessel Run and Harry Potter Weekend – to advance literacy at the Poudre River Public Library District. Their efforts have directly supported the graphic novels collection and assortment of comic books available at the library along with youth programming and family-friendly activities.

Purchase badges and learn more about the weekend activities and featured appearances at FoCoComicCon.com.

Information about the Poudre River Public Library District can be found at www.PoudreLibraries.org or by calling 970-221-6740.