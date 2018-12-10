SCL is bringing AVM back to the Budweiser Events Center with Army vs Marines

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, DECEMBER 10 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

(Loveland, CO) – Sparta Combat League returns April 27 to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch with their annual mega-event, Army VS Marines 10th Anniversary Show. Come witness the epic thrill ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat as they feature their new King of Sparta tournament that stars 8 warriors who will battle in Boxing, Kickboxing and MMA all in one night for $10,000.00 and the title; King of Sparta.

Don’t miss the incredible wounded hero ceremony that honors this nation’s finest.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 10 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, by phone at 877-544-TIXX (8499), at spartacombatleague.com, or in person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Groups of 10 more can call 970-619-4122 for discounted ticket information.

Saturday, April 27 is a night of fighting you won’t want to miss. Visit spartacombatleague.com, or follow SCL on Facebook and Instagram@spartacombatleague to stay up to date with SCL’s ever-growing roster and schedule of events.