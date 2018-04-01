Scoot your boots at Windsor line dance classes

Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department

Country line dancing isn’t just for cowboys! Learn dances such as the Cowboy Cha Cha, Bullfrog on a Log, and the classic Cotton Eye Joe with instructors Jeffrey Olivas and Yanick Garreau, who have taught country dancing both in the U.S. and France, in a series of fun and active dance classes in the Pine Room, Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th Street, Windsor, on Tuesday evenings from April 3-April 24, 6:00 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Come for one class, or sign up for multiple sessions. Drop-ins are welcome for $8; full month of sessions, $32. Go to https://windsorgov.com/DocumentCenter/View/19209 for info about these and other “Dance & Cheer” classes.