Seaman Fire burning near Poudre Canyon

Larimer County, Thursday, 12:29am – Residents along the Poudre River are watching as a fire burns closer to their homes near Gateway Natural Area in Poudre Canyon (Larimer County). Reported at 150 acres, the Seaman Fire started Tuesday afternoon and continued to burn into Wednesday.

5-10 mile per hour winds were blowing ash from the fire 1 mile south. “I couldn’t believe how close it seemed as we came back out of Poudre Canyon,” said Blaine Howerton, North Forty News Publisher. “I own property only one mile from the fire and I made the decision to get everything out. I will be there tomorrow helping neighbors,” said Howerton.

Many of the residents in this area lost everything in the High Park Fire 5 years ago. Some have rebuilt homes which are again threatened by a spreading fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in Fort Collins on Thursday.

The fire, located in the lower Poudre Canyon, is currently at 25 percent containment, according to the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forests.

Firefighters are expecting red flag conditions tomorrow for the mountains of northern Colorado, including the Seaman Fire area, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are preparing to adjust tactics to meet the challenging conditions.

Currently there are 120 firefighters assigned to the fire, along with two heavy air tankers, two type 1 helicopters, 1 type 3 helicopter, and three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs).

For the most recent updates visit InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/6201/ or call the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest Incident Information line at 970-498-1030.

