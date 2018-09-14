Seaman Fire Morning Update

Kristy Wumkes

Partnerships & Visitor Services Coordinator

The #SeamanFire made a slight run overnight towards the southeast, stopping on the north shore of the Poudre River. The fire, located in the lower Poudre Canyon, is currently at 25 percent containment and this morning’s multi-mission aircraft (MMA) infrared sensing fight determined the fire is now 231 acres in size. Very light smoke is visible from Fort Collins, as the fire continues to burn in the grasses and pockets of ponderosa pine entirely within the 2012 Hewlett Fire burn scar. There are currently no road closures.

There is a closure order in effect for the area for public safety during operations for the Seaman Fire. The closure includes the Greyrock and Hewlett Gulch Trails. https://cms.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd595578.pdf The city of Fort Collins’ Gateway Park Natural Area is also closed to the public until further notice.

Fire management has transitioned to a Type 3 team of fire management specialists to coordinate firefighting operations and agency partners.

Low humidifies and warm temperatures are expected today over the fire, and firefighters are preparing to adjust tactics to meet the challenging conditions.

Currently there are 120 firefighters assigned to the fire, along with two Type 1 helicopters, two Type 3 helicopters, and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs).

Visit InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6201/ or call the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest Incident Information line at 970-498-1030.

Thanks to all our partners and cooperators for the help today, including Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, and Poudre Fire Authority.

