Seaman Fire update, 9/13 at 10:00 am

The Seaman Fire is located approximately 12 miles northwest of Fort Collins, Colo. and half-mile north of Colorado Highway 14 at Smith Bridge. The fire was started by a lightning strike on Tuesday September 11 west of Seaman Reservoir. The fire is burning on steep terrain in mixed grass/brush and pockets of conifers in the area of the previous 2012 Hewlett burn scar.

Eleven structures plus outbuildings are threatened in the Smith Bridge area. A voluntary evacuation of the Smith Bridge area is in place. There are currently no road closures.

An order has been posted closing Forest Lands west of Seaman Reservoir, including the Greyrock and Hewlett Gulch trails, for public safety during operations for the Seaman Fire.

The size of the fire is estimated at about 150 acres and is 25% contained.

Weather conditions indicate a Red Flag warning, in effect from 9/13 at 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Information and updates can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6201/

