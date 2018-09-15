Seaman Fire Update 9/15

Firefighters on the #SeamanFire is now at 100% containment and 231 acres. Fire crews will continue to focus on mop up and monitoring operations today.

Fire management is transitioning from a Type 3 to a Type 4 team tonight.

The closure order is still in effect for the area for public safety during operations for the Seaman Fire. The closure includes the Greyrock and Hewlett Gulch Trails. https://cms.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd595578.pdf

The city of Fort Collins’ Gateway Park Natural Area is also closed to the public until further notice. There are no road closures in effect.

Today, 33 firefighters are assigned to the fire along with one Type 3 helicopter.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.