SEARS TROSTEL BREAD ’N’ BOARDS EVENT ENDING AFTER 13 YEARS

By Curt Viehmeyer, General Manager

An era is ending at Sears Trostel Lumber & Millwork (www.searstrostel.com). The company’s popular Bread ‘N’ Boards annual fundraiser to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County will not be held this December.

For 13 years, Sears Trostel employees have made cutting boards throughout the year to sell at the Bread ‘N’ Boards event. With a sell-out most years, the boards created to meet the needs of the event have grown to 1000+ boards.

“It is a time- and manpower-intensive process, and it has been nearly impossible to divert staff to the project this year,” said Curt Viehmeyer, General Manager and co-owner of Sears Trostel. “The increased pace of business has made it necessary to have all hands on deck to serve our valued customers.

“With less personnel time to devote to creating boards, plus an overall saturation in the marketplace, they made the difficult decision to bring the event to a close.”

Bread ‘N’ Boards has raised just under $330,000 for the Food Bank since its inception. Sears Trostel staff are now discussing alternative ways they can be of service to the Food Bank and the community. They thank Great Harvest Bread of Fort Collins and New Belgium Brewery for their steadfast sponsorship support, and all the volunteers, local artisans and businesses that gave of their time and resources to make Bread ‘N’ Boards such a success.

Locally-owned Sears Trostel Lumber & Millwork has served hobbyists, homeowners, designers and builders throughout Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming for nine decades. A large inventory of high-quality lumber, specialty wood products, custom services, and top tool brands provide customers with the resources to bring great ideas to life.