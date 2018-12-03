Seasonal cheer around Larimer County – Find it on the Map!

Tom Clayton, Communication Specialist

Holiday lights brighten the season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for holiday lights! Explore our cool Holiday Lights 2018 map, sure to put you in the yuletide spirit.

Visit www.larimer.org/holidaylightsmap and click on any numbered area of the map to view photos of holiday lights submitted by folks throughout Larimer County. Click “home” to return to the full map.

You can join in the holiday fun! Submit pictures of your holiday light display for review and once it’s accepted, your location will be displayed on our map, too. Noel!