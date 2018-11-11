Second public water project open house

Lesli Ellis

Final public meeting on Nov. 15th

The second of two public open house meetings hosted by Larimer County on the Thornton Water Pipeline Project and related Northern Integrated water delivery alternatives takes place next Thursday, and is the final public meeting being offered on the project.

The open house is an opportunity for anyone interested to learn more and provide feedback on multiple alternative alignments to the proposed water project, the 1041 process, and associated impacts or benefits. Community input will assist the Board of Larimer County Commissioners in their decisionmaking process on the project.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 15, 2018, with a short presentation at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Block One Events, 428 Linden St., Fort Collins, Colorado

Larimer County has also formed a working group and hired an independent outside facilitator to help manage public engagement on the project.

At a land use hearing on August 1, 2018, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted to table their decision on the project until December 17, 2018, citing failure by the city of Thornton to meet all 12 requirements for a 1041 permit, possible alternative routes, mitigation on the effects of the project to residents in the area, and the need for extensive public outreach on the project.

For more information about the project and maps, visit https://www.larimerwaterprojects.org/

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.