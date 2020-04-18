Section of Lincoln Avenue to Be Closed April 20-25

April 18, 2020
Photo by Caleb Oquendo from Pexels

A section of Lincoln Avenue between Lemay Avenue and 12th Street and a section of Cordova Road from Gold Drive to Lincoln Avenue will be closed next week for concrete repair.

Workers with Connell Resources will be performing concrete work in the roundabout at Lincoln Avenue and Cordova Road. Construction is scheduled to begin April 20 and will continue through April 25, weather permitting.

Access to neighborhoods around the intersection will be maintained by alternate routes. Detours will be posted in the area.

