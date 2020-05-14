Section of Prospect Road to Be Closed May 16-17

Photo by Caleb Oquendo from Pexels

A section of Prospect Road between Shields Street and Sheely Drive will be closed this weekend for work on a water line.

The road will be closed in both directions beginning Saturday, May 16, at 5 a.m. and continuing through the day on Sunday, May 17. Connell Resources is the contractor for the project.

Access to residences will be maintained. Detours will be posted in the area and drivers should use College Avenue and Shields Street to access alternate east-west routes.

