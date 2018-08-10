Seeking Forest Visitor Information Volunteers

Reghan Cloudman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Interested in natural resources or mountain recreation? Bring your knowledge, experience and communication skills to the Forest Information Center! You get to help the public and learn even more about your National Forests in the process.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds answer phones and talk with people interested in camping, hiking, hunting, four-wheel driving, rafting and more. Volunteers will learn from Forest Service employees and other volunteers who are dedicated to “caring for the land and serving people” throughout the Roosevelt National Forest.

The office needs volunteers to serve four to eight hours a week. Some volunteers would have the opportunity to get training to sell maps, passes and Rocky Mountain Conservancy books and gifts. It is a great opportunity to share your love of the outdoors and encourage others to experience all nature has to offer.

If you would like more information or you would like to sign up, please contact Mary Bollinger at mcbollinger@fs.fed.us or call 970-295-6702. Whether building your resume or just wanting to give back to your public lands, the Forest Service has the volunteer position for you!