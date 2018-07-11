Seeking Volunteer Hosts for the Stub Creek Visitor Center

Reghan Cloudman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The U.S. Forest Service is looking for a volunteer duo looking to avoid the summer heat who enjoys beautiful mountain settings, wildlife wandering through the yard and a slower paced visitor hosting opportunity that includes basic grounds keeping and facility maintenance.

At an elevation of 8,700 feet, historic Stub Creek Ranger Station is located 75 miles northwest of Fort Collins, Colo. It is open to the public for drop-in information and rental of one historic log cabin with modern amenities from early June through September.

Hosts provide visitor information, clean the guest cabin and one outhouse, and take care of the grounds and minor facility maintenance needs. Hosts are needed now through September.

Hosts volunteer four days a week, eight hours a day, alternating work days with another host couple. Hosts need to be in good health, enjoy working with people, self-directed and able to work at higher elevations. Hosts must also bring their own camper or RV. The Forest Service provides a free RV pad with water, sewer and 50-amp electric service. A land line phone provides communication, including the possibility of dial-up internet service. Cell phones do not work at this location

If you have any further inquiries, please contact Kristy Wumkes, volunteer coordinator, at 970-295-6721 or kwumkes@fs.fed.us.