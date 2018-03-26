Select Boat Ramps Open April 1

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – The boating season at Larimer County’s reservoir parks kicks off Sunday, April 1. Select boat ramps will open at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake. Pinewood Reservoir also opens for boating (no-wake speed) on April 1.

Hours of operation at boat ramps from April 1-30, 2018:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday

Inlet Bay ramp: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., 7 days a week

Satanka ramp: Closed

Carter Lake County Park

North ramp: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., 7 days a week

South Shore ramp: Closed

North Pines ramp: Closed

Boat ramp hours for Pinewood Reservoir follow those for Carter Lake. Pinewood Reservoir works on a boat seal system. Boats need to be inspected before coming to Pinewood Reservoir. A boat can be pre-inspected at nearby Carter Lake or other boat ramps in Colorado, where the boater will receive a boat seal and seal receipt, which are required to launch at Pinewood.

Stay tuned for updates on hours starting May 1 and additional boat ramps opening. For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, visit larimer.org/boating.

Horsetooth Reservoir is one of the busiest boating destinations in Colorado, and the South Bay Boat Ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir often reaches capacity on weekends and holidays during the hotter months.