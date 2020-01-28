Senior Dances at Chilson Senior Center

January 28, 2020 Blaine Howerton Events 0
PHOTO COURTESY CHILSON RECREATION CENTER.

Bring your friends, meet new ones and dance the night away!

Held the 2nd and 4th Monday from 7:00 – 10:00P

Cost: $5/person, or $4.50 with Senior Activity Card (SAC)

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow

The Chilson Senior Center is located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Loveland.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

2/1 - Live music with The Seers

970-372-2780

more from Sparge Brewing - 21 hours ago

Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Available Nationally

more from Cannagaea CBD - 5 days ago

Boutique Tea Shop, Fort Collins

more from Maunamoku - 1 day ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply