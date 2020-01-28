Senior Dances at Chilson Senior Center

Bring your friends, meet new ones and dance the night away!
Held the 2nd and 4th Monday from 7:00 – 10:00P
Cost: $5/person, or $4.50 with Senior Activity Card (SAC)
The Chilson Senior Center is located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Loveland.
- Date: 01/27/2020 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Location: Chilson Recreation/Senior Center
700 E Fourth Street
Loveland, Colorado 80537
2/1 - Live music with The Seers
970-372-2780
