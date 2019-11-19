Senior Planet Center’s Grand Opening in Denver Ushers In A New Era for Older Adults in Colorado

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) is pleased to announce the opening of the Senior Planet Center in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. The center will provide a home for dozens of free programs and courses for people over 60, bringing the award-winning OATS model to the Western States for the first time.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new Senior Planet Center to the Denver community and consider this a historic milestone in our broader effort to engage older adults across the state through our Senior Planet technology training programs,” said Dr. Thomas Kamber, Founder and Executive Director of Older Adult Technology Services, (OATS). “We view technology as an entry point for older adults to engage in new ideas, make friends, and take on challenges that will shape the future of aging.”

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The new center will offer Senior Planet’s technology training programs that are based on five impact areas developed by OATS, the nonprofit that created and directs Senior Planet centers and programs across the country. OATS believes these impact areas provide a holistic framework for older adults to successfully navigate their later years. The areas include Health & Wellness, Financial Security, Social Engagement, Advocacy, and Creative Expression.

Senior Planet’s arrival in Colorado is timely given that in the next decade the state’s aging population is projected to grow at an unprecedented rate. This demographic shift is already reshaping Colorado, with its 65-and-over population growing by 29 percent between 2010 and 2015 — the third-fastest rate in the nation.

The new coworking space serves as the backdrop for teaching older adults how to advance their tech and business skills while providing a community for them to contribute, enjoy and thrive.

“Senior Planet Center and Senior Planet programs offer older Coloradans much more than technology tips – it’s about providing meaningful connections that help them to flourish in ways they may never have imagined,” said Khristine Rogers, State Director for Senior Planet Colorado at Older Adults Technology Services.

Senior Planet’s technology training programs are available through an ever-growing network of community partners around Colorado. Covering everything from computer basics to starting an online business, these courses, lectures, and workshops are designed specifically for older adult learners and measure real impact in their lives.

Senior Planet Center and programming offered throughout the state are made possible through the generous support of NextFifty Initiative, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and The Gates Family Foundation.

“Senior Planet Colorado and the Senior Planet programs embody much of what NextFifty Initiative seeks to create in Colorado, which is to provide ways for older adults to build new communities, learn important skills and expand their interests in a way that ultimately enhances their quality of life,” said Diana McFail, acting CEO of NextFifty Initiative. “As part of that effort, we are proud to support Senior Planet Colorado’s new center and look forward to watching it become an important part of Denver’s 60 plus community.” Since the foundation started grantmaking in 2017, its support of Senior Planet Colorado is one of its largest single investments to date with a gift of over $2 million over the course of three years.

Senior Planet programs and membership is available at no cost to people 60 years or older. Senior Planet Center-course registration is available online, at the center, or by calling 720-328-0875.