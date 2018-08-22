September Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Friday, September 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Night Sky Photography: Red Mountain” Join Larimer County naturalists at Red Mountain Open Space, located 25 miles north of Fort Collins, to learn how to take beautiful night sky pictures. This program will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. and teach you about astrophotography, including camera setup, focusing and a bit about composition and post-processing. Sign-up is separate from the Red Mountain Stargazing program. Workshop participants are encouraged to attend stargazing. Bring a camera with manual focus, lenses, tripod and a red lens flashlight if you have them. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Friday, September 7, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. “Red Mountain Stargazing” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more in a location normally closed at dusk with low light pollution. This open house-style program is located at the Red Mountain Open Space parking lot, 25 miles north of Fort Collins. Dress warmly and bring a red flashlight or headlamp and binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather info, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, September 11, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34., will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, September 15, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. “Celebrating the Outdoors with Mixed Media: Visual Artist Workshop” Join this year’s visual artist, Amelia Furman, for a workshop at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, located west of Fort Collins off County Road 38E in the South Bay area of Horsetooth Reservoir. During this workshop, art aspirers and advanced artists alike can capture their summer outdoor experiences with paper collage, paint and pencil. All supplies are included, but feel free to bring personal paper items (photos, maps, brochures, quotes, songs or text) to include in your original artwork. This is also a great time to partner up with your kiddo and create a family memory, too. Children 8 years and older are welcome to join us. Program is free, but a $7 day-use fee applies. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, September 22, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Junior Ranger Hike” Have you always wanted to be a Junior Ranger? Now you can! Join Larimer County naturalists on a hike at Hermit Park Open Space, located just southeast of Estes Park off Hwy. 36, and get a Larimer County Junior Ranger Guide that will show you places to go, what to do and how to be safe outdoors. Junior Ranger Guides are also available at Larimer County trailheads. Hike rating: Moderate, due to uneven trails. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and pack water for the trail. Program is free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. Registration is required.Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, September 25, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, September 29, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
