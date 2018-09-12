September Programs at Lory State Park

Kelli Ann Pauling, Friends of Lory State Park

BELLVUE, Colo. – Programs at Lory State Park offer individuals and family members of all ages opportunities for discovery. All programs are free with the purchase of a $7 daily park pass or the display of a $70 annual state park pass.

These guided hikes and special programs let you learn about the natural and cultural history of the park, including plants, wildlife, geology and the different peoples who have called this part of Northern Colorado home. Registration is required and space is limited. Call (970) 493-1623 and speak to Kelli Pauling, Park Naturalist; or email dnr_loryinterp@state.co.us.

Participants are asked to bring clothing layers appropriate to the weather and time of day, a water bottle, insect repellent and to wear closed-toe supportive shoes. For night hike programs, please bring a flashlight with a red lens only to preserve night vision.

Sept. 16 Campfire Night: Nature Games and S’Mores! 6 to 9 p.m. Soldier Canyon Group Picnic Area. Campfire tales, nature games and delicious S’mores! Roasting sticks and all s’more ingredients are provided by the Park. Ages 8 and up. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 22 Full Moon Hike. 6 to 10 p.m. Hike the Timber Trail Loop by the full moon. Learn about Lory’s nighttime wildlife, it’s natural and cultural history and enjoy the beginning of the amazing fall season. Rating: Difficult. 3 miles. Ages 10 and up only. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Eltuck Group Picnic Area.

Sept. 30 “What Bird is that?” Beginning birder’s hike. Well Gulch Nature Trail 9 am to noon Always wanted to explore the incredible world of birds but not sure how to start? Or, do you have a child who is fascinated by birds and wants to learn more? Come join us at Lory State Park for a talk about birding gear, guides, visual and auditory identification tips and online resources. Then, take that new knowledge on the trail for a beginning birder’s hike along the Well Gulch Nature Trail. Co-hosted by Lory State Park and Fort Collins Audubon Society. Ages 8 and up. Under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Lory State Park is located in beautiful Bellvue, Colorado and offers visitors a variety of rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the northern Colorado Front Range. The park covers almost 2,600 acres and features 21 miles of trails that lead through forest, meadows, and rock outcroppings, offering visitors great terrain for mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, bouldering, wildlife viewing and horseback riding. Additional information on Lory State Park is available at: www.parks.state.co.us/Parks/Lory.

