September Public Programs and Volunteer Events Hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources

By Angela Borland,

Education & Volunteer Supervisor,

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

(970) 619-4489

Tuesday, September 10, 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers”

Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2-5 year old and you. This program, located at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, will be a morning filled with nature exploration, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up and include the total number in your party attending the program.



Thursday, September 12, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “New Volunteer Orientation”

Learn about the Department of Natural Resources and all the ways you can get involved to volunteer with us! Orientation will last approximately one hour, with time for questions afterwards. This orientation will be located at the Larimer County Courthouse (200 W. Oak Street, Fort Collins). Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up.

Saturday, September 21, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society”

Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at Hermit Park Open Space. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Program is free but please purchase a Daily Entrance Permit. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up.



Monday, September 23, 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers”

Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2-5 year old and you. This program, located at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, will be a morning filled with nature exploration, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up and include the total number in your party attending the program.

Friday, September 27, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Beginning Night Sky Photography Workshop”

Join Larimer County naturalists at Red Mountain Open Space, located 25 miles north of Fort Collins, to learn how to take beautiful night sky pictures. This program will cover the basics of astrophotography for folks who are getting started on night sky photography. Bring a camera with manual focus, lenses, tripod and a red lens flashlight if you have them. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Larimer County is also hosting a general stargazing event at this location on this evening.

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Stargazing at Red Mountain”

Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at Red Mountain Open Space. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Program is free. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Larimer County is also hosting a special night sky photography workshop at this location on this evening, which requires advance registration.

Saturday, September 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. “Volunteer Trail Construction for National Public Lands Day”

Celebrate National Public Lands Day by volunteering with Larimer County! Join us to help with a new trail construction at Hermit Park Open Space. This project is suitable for adults and children over 12 years old accompanied by a parent/guardian. Please plan to bring your own lunch and water, as well as leatherwork gloves if you have them. Tools and training will be provided. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up.