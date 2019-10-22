Serratoga Falls Amended Sketch Plan – Public Hearing November 12, 2019

On August 6, 2019, an amended Sketch Plan was presented to the Planning Commission for the Serratoga Falls development. The previous Serratoga Falls Subdivision Sketch Plan was approved in 2014, which planned for a total of 500 lots for the 2nd and 3rd filing, each with 250 lots.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The amended Sketch Plan that is was presented increases the number of lots in the 3rd filing from 250 to 346. The proposed Sketch Plan consists of single-family residential lots, as well as patio homes in the northeast portion of the subdivision.

The proposal also includes parks, a clubhouse, usable open space and a potential elementary school site. This plan will also have a series of concrete and soft surface neighborhood trails along with a future community trail, which is in compliance with the Town’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Plan.

During the August 6 Planning Commission meeting and public hearing, the planning commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the amended Sketch Plan since it meets the land-use code, but made statements that they would encourage Council to adhere to the 2014 plan, noting that this new plan may not be in the best interest of the Town as it doesn’t meet the intent of an open feel with parks and natural areas due to the increase in density.

The Town Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed amended Serratoga Falls Sketch Plan on November 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Town Center, 4750 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath.

For additional information regarding this application, you can view the documents included in the August 6, 2019, Planning Commission Packet.