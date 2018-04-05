Sevenmile Road Temporary Closure; Spring Conditions Arriving

Reghan Cloudman

Public Affairs Specialist

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Sevenmile Road (Forest Road 225), located north of Rustic in the Roosevelt National Forest, will temporarily close on April 6, 2018, due to wet conditions from spring run-off. The closure is necessary to maintain the integrity of the work done in previous years to repair this road following the September 2013 Flood. The road will remain closed until the road base has a chance to dry.

Spring is always a good time to remind visitors to remain on roads and trails even in the mud and snow drifts to avoid making new routes and damaging the surrounding environment. Most Forest Service Roads remain closed for the season until early summer. You can check road status at: fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/roads .

Be prepared for a variety of conditions before heading out this weekend, as winter conditions still remain at upper elevations.