Sewer Work at Lakeview on the Rise

Work on a sewer line for Lakeview on the Rise development begins June 9, which will have impacts on several roads in the area.

Connell Resources and Pedcor Construction will have to close several roads for the project, including full closures on Trilby Road and partial lane closures on College Avenue.

Lakeview on the rise is a housing project on highway 287 south of Trilby Road. This project requires offsite sanitary sewer installation in Portner, Trilby, Debra, Rick and College Avenue during the summer of 2019.

The sewer line construction will have a major impact to the streets where the pipe is installed and will require closures of the following streets during construction:

Phase 1: June-July, Trilby Road from Strader Lane to Portner Road full closure and Portner Road full closure

Phase 2: July – August, Trilby Road from Debra Drive to Kyle Avenue full closure

Phase 3: August, Debra Drive from Trilby Road to Gary Drive lane closure

Phase 4: August – September, College Ave. east lane closure Rick Dr. from College Ave. to Debra Dr. lane closure and Debra Dr. from Gary Dr. to Rick Dr. lane closure.

The project, slated to kick off June 9, will run through the fall. For more information check out fcgov.com/engineering.