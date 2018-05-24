Sexual Exploitation of a Child Arrest

Jered Kramer, Public Information Officer

On 5/22/18, investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Grant James Hess, DOB: 9/6/68, following a ten-month long investigation. Investigators recovered sexually exploitative material involving children that included over 700 videos and over 100,000 photos from a computer in Hess’ residence. Hess was booked into the Larimer County Jail with a bond of $35,000 for allegations of:

CRS 18-6-403(3)(c) Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Sell/Publish, Class 3 Felony, 12 counts

CRS 18-6-403(3)(b.5) Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Video/20+ Items, Class 4 Felony, 3 counts

These charges are merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty