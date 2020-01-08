The Town of Windsor (“Town”) is soliciting proposals from qualified consulting firms to provide professional transportation engineering services for the design of protected left-turn movements on Colorado Boulevard (CR 13) at State Highway 392 and the widening of SH 392 from west of Colorado Boulevard to 17th Street.

Three (3) copies of the proposal package must be submitted to the Town of Windsor by 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in addition to one (1) electronic copy in PDF format. Proposals can be mailed or hand-delivered to Attn: Curtis T. Templeman, 301 Walnut Street, Windsor, CO 80550. Proposals shall be sent in a sealed envelope and clearly labeled: “RFP for SH 392 & Colorado Boulevard (CR 13) Intersection Improvements”.

Please refer to the entire RFP for specific instructions regarding submittal requirements, the proposed scope of work, consultant evaluation and selection process.

A complete copy of the RFP can be obtained by completing the “RFP Document Request Form” below.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held for this project on January 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Windsor Town Hall (Town Board Chambers). Questions regarding this RFP should be directed in writing to Curtis T. Templeman, Project Manager, by email only atctempleman@windsorgov.com. The deadline for submitting questions is 5:00 pm., January 21, 2020.

To receive RFP documents and any future addendums, you must complete the RFP Document Request Form and return it via email toctempleman@windsorgov.com. The return of this form is the primary way prospective consultants will receive RFP documents and any future addendum. Failure to return this form may result in an incomplete proposal.… Read on