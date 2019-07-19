Shade for Sanctuary – Help W.O.L.F. Sanctuary, CO

W.O.L.F. Sanctuary

W.O.L.F. (Wolves Offered Life and Friendship) is a 501(c)3 non-profit that rescues captive born wolves and wolf dogs that owners are unable to be cared for and provide them with permanent, life-long sanctuary. The mountain sanctuary is in the foothills of Northern Colorado, just northwest of Fort Collins. W.O.L.F. has been an active animal sanctuary for over 20 years.

The sanctuary is raising funds to purchase trees that provide shade for the rescued wolves and wolf-dogs by selling T-Shirts. Each t-shirt purchased will provide a portion of funds towards the Shade for Sanctuary campaign, which will allow the rescues to have shelter in their new habitats.

So far the group has raised $1,237.