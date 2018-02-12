Share the love on Valentine’s Day at FoCo Café

By Sally Roth

Share the spirit of love at FoCo Café, 225 Maple Street, Fort Collins, a non-profit “pay what you are able” eatery that welcomes all! Drop in on Wednesday, February 14, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., to share lunch with a sweetheart or a friend, make a new friend, create a card at the card-making area, and enjoy a special menu. Learn more about FoCo Café at https://facebook.com/pg/FoCoCafe/, or check out the Valentine’s Day event at https://facebook.com/events/1775048942567722/