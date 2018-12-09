Share your vision of Timnath. New survey for the Master Plan update project December 9, 2018 Theresa Rose News 0 The Comprehensive Plan guides the physical development of the Town and these vision statements will help guide the general structure for the town. An unparalleled Old Town? Regionally-connected and locally enhanced mobility? What is your vision for the community? Town of Timnath Logo The Town of Timnath is asking for feedback on the vision statements that will lead the updated Comprehensive Plan’s objectives and actions for future growth. The Comprehensive Plan guides the physical development of the Town and these vision statements will help guide the general structure for the town. These vision statements were developed through the community’s feedback collected to date at community events and from the first online survey. Take our Survey Please provide your feedback on the Phase 2 Visioning and Preliminary Opportunities by January 13th at 11:59 p.m. Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN Learn more about the complete Planning Process and the earlier phases of this project HERE. You will also have the opportunity to provide feedback at the Town’s Tree Lighting Event this Friday, December 7 in Old Town. Stop by to learn more about this project and contribute your feedback. Northern Colorado LiveMarket Basic Metallic Reloading Classby Reloading Experience LLC - 7 hours agoWin A Cruse for 2by Dream Vacations - 3 days agoCrown point elixir - acoustic duo -ZWEI brewingby Land of bands booking agency - 4 days agoView More PromotionsPost Your Promotion Here For Free Comprehensive PlanPhase 2 Visioning and Preliminary OpportunitiesPlanning ProcessTown’s Tree Lighting Event
Be the first to comment