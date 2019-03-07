Gather your friends, round up your finest festive attire and show your Irish pride to support a cause

that helps change lives! Partners Mentoring Youth will host their annual Sharin’ O’ the Green 5K

race on March 16 th at City Park in Fort Collins, CO. Join us for a fun event that includes our 5K race

walk, our Shamrock Scurry race for kids 12 and under, and our vendor area that highlights local

businesses who support the power of mentoring. We hope to see you there!

Register now at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/20478/sharin-o-the-green-2019