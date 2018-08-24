Sheriff Smith Recognizes Student Intern

Deputy Paige Robertson, Public Information Officer

Concordia University student Colby Duvel was recognized by Sheriff Justin Smith for completing an internship at LCSO. Colby spent about 275 hours with the LCSO crime lab staff observing the processing of crime scenes, autopsies, and physical evidence. She also participated in several ride-alongs with patrol deputies and assisted in various administrative tasks in the evidence lab.

Colby’s experience and hours spent with the LCSO will be used to fulfill required credits toward her Bachelor of Science degree at Concordia in Seward, Nebraska. Sheriff Smith presented Colby with a certificate of appreciation acknowledging her hard work and dedication to the internship program (photo attached).

Sergeant Brian Wangler, who oversees the Crime Lab at LCSO said, “We are fortunate to have supervision and staff alike that support these students. The time they spend with us allows them insight and practical application they would never get solely from their classes. It also gives the student a good opportunity to solidify whether law enforcement or crime scene investigation is truly the career they want to choose prior to the completion of their formal education. Quite often it’s an eye-opening experience for them!”