“Shooting Heroin” To Make Its Premiere at the Lyric On April 02

Opioid Drama Starring Sherilyn Fenn, Alan Powell, Nicholas Turturro and Cathy Moriarty

The film tells the story of a small-town community that comes together to fight back against the spread of drugs “by any means necessary”—a story of a group of vigilante townsfolk who take justice into their own hands to fight for the heart of America, and save the next generation from overdosing and dying. Filmed in the Rust Belt of Pennsylvania, SHOOTING HEROIN offers the heartbreaking realism of the lives ruined by the opioid crisis and a community willing to resort to exceptional means to meet an increasingly dire problem.

SHOOTING HEROIN features Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Alan Powell (Quantico), Garry Pastore (HBO’s The Deuce), Nicholas Turturro (SVU), Cathy Moriarty (RAGING BULL), and Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs (Cooley High), among others. The film most recently won the Best Film, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (Pastore) at the Hell’s Kitchen Film Festival in New York City in October.

WHEN: Thursday, April 2nd

WHERE: Fort Collins, CO

The Lyric: 1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins CO 80524

lyriccinema.com

MORE DATES: https://www.heroinfilm.com/tour

WHO: Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Alan Powell (Quantico), Garry Pastore (HBO’s The Deuce), Nicholas Turturro (SVU), Cathy Moriarty (RAGING BULL), Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs (Cooley High), and Director Spencer T. Folmar (GENERATIONAL SINS).

WHAT: The Colorado area opening of SHOOTING HEROIN, a narrative feature film on the current opioid epidemic in America.