Shooting Investigation in Berthoud

Deputy Paige Robertson, Public Information Officer

On September 25, 2018, at approximately 7:01 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Clayton Place in Berthoud /unincorporated Larimer County.

Deputies learned that a 44-year-old Johnstown man was inside a building when a bullet entered the building and struck the man, grazing him in the upper torso causing minor injuries. The man refused medical treatment.

As a precautionary measure additional Deputies from LCSO, as well as Loveland Police responded. During the investigation, LCSO received a report of people target shooting in the area at the time of the incident. Two persons of interest have been identified and investigators will screen the case with the District Attorney’s Office for any allegations of criminal charges.

There is no known threat to the public and no further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

