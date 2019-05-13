Shooting Suspect Arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday 05/10/2019 at approximately 11:37 pm, The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots being fired outside of 801 2nd St in Berthoud at the Leman Printing Center. Initial reports indicated that the subject was an ex-employee of the printing center and was trying to enter the business.

Upon arrival, Deputies encountered a male armed with a shotgun in front of the business. The male was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries or damage to property to report. The subject was identified as Rhett Williams Date of Birth: 03/19/1984 and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations:

Reckless Endangerment – Class 3 Misdemeanor Menacing – Class 5 Felony Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer – Class 5 Felony Prohibited Use of a Weapon – Class 2 Misdemeanor 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass Class 3 Misdemeanor Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Assault – Class 4 Felony

At this time, there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to this matter. No further information will be released as this is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be given as more information becomes available. A current booking photo was not available at the time of this press release.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.