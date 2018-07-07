Short-term rental [VRBO] open house workshops offered July 24 and 25

Larimer County Community Development is hosting two citizen workshops in July to gain feedback on short-term rental properties in Larimer County. Short-term rentals — known as Vacation Rentals By Owner [VRBO] — are defined as dwellings rented by their owners for 30 days or less.

One workshop will focus on the views of those opposed to regulation of VRBOs, and the other workshop will focus on views in favor of regulation.

The workshops help Larimer County gain valuable input to determine how to regulate these dwellings. There are 350 to 400 VRBOs outside the Estes Valley in Larimer County, operating without Larimer County approval.

Open house for those in favor of VRBO regulation: 6 p.m., July 24, 2018, Lake Estes Meeting Room, Third Floor, Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado.

Open House for those opposed to VRBO regulation: 6 p.m., July 25, 2018, Hearing Room, First Floor, Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado.

After the workshops, Larimer County Community Development will prepare a report from information gathered for review by the Larimer County Planning Commission, and Board of Larimer County Commissioners to create and adopt new regulations for short-term rental properties.