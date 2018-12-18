Silvertones Choir hosts concert for kids!

Jane Viste
The Silvertones Choir for older adults will host a “Candy Cane Christmas” concert for kids on Saturday, December 22, 11 am, at the Fort Collins Senior Center. Silvertones choir members will sing fun holiday songs that will tempt little ones to sing along and dance to the holiday rhythms. A very special guest from the North Pole is expected to arrive and some of Santa’s elves will be there to hand out candy canes to kids and their families.
The concert will be 45 minutes after which children will be able to visit with Santa and his elves.
Tickets be available at the door and are $10 per family – children and adults. Only one ticket is necessary per family group, no matter the number of adults and children.
Join the Silvertones for this joyful event for the young and the young-at-heart!
The Silvertones is an outreach choir program of the Larimer Chorale that was founded in 2012 for persons over 55 years old. With its emphasis being on camaraderie and singing for the fun of it, the choir provides an avenue for active older adults to engage in recreational singing. The Silvertones currently has a roster of 160 members.
For information on the Silvertones and how to join, see https://www.larimerchorale.
org/silvertones-choir- older-adults-outreach-program- larimer-chorale.
